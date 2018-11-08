12 Killed In Shooting At Southern California Bar

Updated at 6:17 a.m. ET

A shooter killed 12 people and injured several more at a country music bar in Ventura County, Calif., late Wednesday, police said.

Among the dead was Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of law enforcement, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters early Thursday.

"He died a hero. He went in to save lives, to save other people," Dean said, saying inside the bar was a "horrific scene."

Police received calls around 11:20 p.m. of shots being fired at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Dean said. Helus and another law enforcement officer entered minutes later.

He said police found the shooting suspect dead inside.

There were 10-12 people injured inside the bar, while Dean said others who had minor injuries left the scene on their own.

Capt. Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office earlier told reporters that there were likely "hundreds" of people inside the Borderline Bar & Grill at the time of the shooting.

Kuredjian said sheriff's deputies were "still hearing shots" when they arrived on scene late Wednesday.

"The initial report indicated that a man had opened fire with a semi-automatic gun at about 11:20 p.m.," the Ventura County Star reports, adding that "Officers on the scene indicated that approximately 30 shots had been fired and that victims would be at multiple locations as they fled."

Multiple ambulances were dispatched, the Fire Department said, with the Ventura County Star reporting that multiple victims were being treated at the scene.

"I heard something go off — obviously, the gunshots," witness Erica Sigman told NPR's Kirk Siegler. "And I realized that it was not music very very quickly. And I heard everyone scream, 'Get down!' I heard people start saying, 'run.' So I booked it to my car and with a group of people. ... And hid behind my cars for a little bit. It stopped and then there was a second round that went off."

Another witness told ABC 7 that he saw a suspect throw smoke bombs into the front of the restaurant and shoot a security guard.

"I was at the front door and I was talking to my stepdad. I just started hearing these big pops," John Hedge told the station. "Pop, pop, pop. There was probably three or four, I hit the ground. I look up — the security guard is dead. Well, I don't want to say he was dead, but he was shot. He was down. The gunman was throwing smoke grenades all over the place. I saw him point to the back of the cash register ... and he just kept firing. I ran out the front door."

Aerial footage from local news media shows a massive police response to the scene.

Borderline Bar & Grill's Facebook page lists country music events and features video of large groups of people line dancing.

Wednesday nights at the bar are "Country College Night." Borderline's website advertises dance lessons at 9:30 and 10:30. The college nights tend to attract students from Pepperdine University in Malibu, according to ABC 7. Pepperdine's student newspaper, the Pepperdine Graphic, reports that some students from the university were there on Wednesday.

California Lutheran University and California State University, Channel Islands, are also located a short drive from the bar.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.

