3 Things To Watch During Tonight's Governor's Debate

By 26 minutes ago
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is campaigning for re-election against Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez.
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is campaigning for re-election against Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez.
    Marjorie Kamys Cotera/Laura Buckman / The Texas Tribune

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his closest challenger, former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez, take the stage in Austin tonight for the first and only debate between the candidates.

The debate kicks off at 7 p.m. You can watch it on 11 local stations that are part of the Nexstar Media Group. It will be on KXAN-TV in Austin, KXAS-TV in Dallas, KPRC-TV in Houston and KSAT-TV in San Antonio.

Here are three things to watch for that could make the debate more interesting as you settle in with your popcorn.

Immigration

This issue is probably at the top of the list for both candidates. Gov. Abbott is running on his record of spending hundreds of millions of dollars strengthening border security, including sending additional DPS troops and National Guard troops down to the Mexico border.

For Valdez, this is a chance to hammer Abbott on an issue Democrats are ginned up about. It also could be the topic she is most prepared to address. Valdez took a hit during her primary race against Andrew White. The Dallas Morning News editorial board questioned her understanding of the school finance system and the state budget process. But she has been on firmer ground when talking about immigration.

So this topic could be the most interesting back-and-forth of the night.

Valdez's Big Opportunity

Gov. Abbott has money, name recognition and a large lead in the polls. Valdez has none of that. So during this one hour, when she has a chance for the kind of statewide exposure that her campaign can’t afford, she’ll need to make it count. That means trying to score points. Trying to find a moment when she can make herself look gubernatorial, while making Abbott look bad. And if she can’t do that, her campaign will at least need an Abbott mistake to help propel it forward.

But Abbott is a seasoned debater, so if the Valdez campaign is hoping for the kinds of big mistakes that could change this race, it may be out of luck.

President Trump

While this is a state race, not federal, President Trump is bound to come up. Texas voters are paying attention to the polices coming out of the White House – from his policies on immigration, to NAFTA, to education and trade. Democratic candidates, no matter the race, are hoping dislike of Trump will swing extra voters their way. The president’s high approval ratings among Republicans, meanwhile, have GOP incumbents snuggling up to the commander-in-chief in an effort to win re-election.

Do you have any questions about the race? Let us know and we could provide an answer in an upcoming TX Decides.

_

Tags: 
Greg Abbott
Lupe Valdez
2018 Elections
TX Decides

Related Content

Valdez Agrees To Debate Abbott On Sept. 28 In Austin

By Aug 27, 2018
Marjorie Kamys Cotera/Laura Buckman

Lupe Valdez, the Democratic candidate for governor, has agreed to debate the Republican incumbent, Greg Abbott, on Sept. 28 in Austin, ending weeks of uncertainty over whether the two would face off.

Gov. Greg Abbott Tweeted A Winston Churchill Quote About Fascism. Wait. No He Didn't.

By Aug 7, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Winston Churchill once said, “It is a good thing for an uneducated man to read books of quotations.”

Winston Churchill did not, in fact, once say, “The fascists of the future will call themselves anti-fascists.”

Abbott Agrees To Debate With Valdez, Who Says, 'Call Me, Maybe?'

By Jul 11, 2018
Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott has accepted an invitation from a TV station group to debate Democratic opponent Lupe Valdez on Sept. 28 in Austin — and she says she's "in" but doesn't sound sold on the specifics yet.