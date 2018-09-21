3D-Gun Designer And Sexual Assault Suspect Cody Wilson Arrested In Taiwan

Cody Wilson, founder of the Austin-based, 3D-printed gun design firm Defense Distributed, has been arrested in Taiwan.

Austin police issued an arrest warrant Wednesday on charges that Wilson sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl last month in North Austin. According to the warrant, the teen said she had sex with the 30-year-old, whom she had met on SugarDaddyMeet.com, in exchange for $500.

Authorities said Wilson traveled to Taipei shortly after and missed his flight back home.

EBC News in Taiwan reports Wilson attempted to lease a home in Taipei this week, but a real estate agent recognized him from news coverage and alerted authorities, leading to his arrest. While Taiwan does not have an extradition agreement with the U.S., police there have said they are cooperating with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force's investigation.

EBC reports authorities are planning on returning him to Texas, where he faces a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault. Wilson faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it was aware of Wilson's arrest and was working with "international partners" on the matter.

This is a developing story.