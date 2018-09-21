3D-Gun Designer And Sexual Assault Suspect Cody Wilson Arrested In Taiwan

By Sep 21, 2018
  • Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Cody Wilson, founder of the Austin-based, 3D-printed gun design firm Defense Distributed, has been arrested in Taiwan. 

Austin police issued an arrest warrant Wednesday on charges that Wilson sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl last month in North Austin. According to the warrant, the teen said she had sex with the 30-year-old, whom she had met on SugarDaddyMeet.com, in exchange for $500.

Authorities said Wilson traveled to Taipei shortly after and missed his flight back home.

EBC News in Taiwan reports Wilson attempted to lease a home in Taipei this week, but a real estate agent recognized him from news coverage and alerted authorities, leading to his arrest. While Taiwan does not have an extradition agreement with the U.S., police there have said they are cooperating with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force's investigation.

EBC reports authorities are planning on returning him to Texas, where he faces a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault. Wilson faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it was aware of Wilson's arrest and was working with "international partners" on the matter.

This is a developing story.

Cody Wilson
Defense Distributed

Austin-Based Founder Of 3D-Printed Guns Site Charged With Sexual Assault Of A Child

By Sep 19, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Cody Wilson, founder of the 3D-printed gun firm Defense Distributed, has been accused of sexual assault of a minor last month, a second-degree felony. In a press conference today, the Austin Police Department said the self-styled "radical libertarian" and gun-rights activist was last seen in Taipei, Taiwan and that he missed a flight back to the United States.

Austin-Based Company Says It Will Send 3D-Printable Gun Files Directly To Customers

By Aug 28, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Austin-based company at the center of a lawsuit over 3D-printable guns will send plans directly to customers, its founder said Tuesday, a day after a federal judge blocked the State Department from letting the company publish the files online for free.

Lawsuit Over Austin Company's 3D-Printable Gun Files Heads Back To Court

By Aug 20, 2018
Ilana Panich-Linsman for KUT

A court battle over an Austin-based company’s plans to post 3D-printable gun designs online continues Tuesday. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia are asking a judge in Seattle to block the U.S. State Department from allowing the files to be posted until the case can be argued in court.

The judge temporarily halted the posting on July 31.

Judge Issues Temporary Restraining Order Blocking 3D-Printer Guns

By Jul 31, 2018

A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order on Tuesday that prevents the publication of online 3D blueprints for plastic yet deadly guns.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik said the untraceable weapons — which bear no serial numbers and can be printed from directions downloaded from the Internet — could end up in the wrong hands, The Associated Press reported.