93 Percent Of Eligible Voters In Travis County Are On Track To Register – A Modern Record

Ninety-three percent of eligible voters in Travis County are expected to register to vote by the Oct. 9 deadline, according to the county’s voter registrar. So far, 91 percent of eligible voters have already registered.

Tax Assessor-Collector Bruce Elfant says his office is averaging close to 1,500 registrations per day and, he says, that the volume is expected to increase leading up to the Tuesday deadline. The pace is set to eclipse the county's previous modern record of voter registrations, which was set ahead of the 2016 election when registrations topped 90 percent.

“I don’t know how this is possible, except that we do have a lot of people moving here,” Elfant said. “I can’t say [this is] a record because I haven’t seen the records going way back, but it would certainly be a modern-day record."

Voter registrars will be making a big push on Tuesday to get even more eligible voters registered. Elfant says they’ll be at every Thundercloud Subs, Alamo Drafthouse and driver license office locations in Travis County on Tuesday. In addition, the tax office on Airport Boulevard will be open until midnight Tuesday for last-minute registrations.

The entire state has already hit a record number of registered voters this year, according to state figures. The Texas Secretary of State’s office said last week that more than 15.6 million Texans have registered to vote so far in the November elections.

You can find all the information you need to register to vote here.