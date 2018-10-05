93 Percent Of Eligible Voters In Travis County Are On Track To Register – A Modern Record

  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Ninety-three percent of eligible voters in Travis County are expected to register to vote by the Oct. 9 deadline, according to the county’s voter registrar. So far, 91 percent of eligible voters have already registered.

Tax Assessor-Collector Bruce Elfant says his office is averaging close to 1,500 registrations per day and, he says, that the volume is expected to increase leading up to the Tuesday deadline. The pace is set to eclipse the county's previous modern record of voter registrations, which was set ahead of the 2016 election when registrations topped 90 percent.

“I don’t know how this is possible, except that we do have a lot of people moving here,” Elfant said. “I can’t say [this is] a record because I haven’t seen the records going way back, but it would certainly be a modern-day record."

Voter registrars will be making a big push on Tuesday to get even more eligible voters registered. Elfant says they’ll be at every Thundercloud Subs, Alamo Drafthouse and driver license office locations in Travis County on Tuesday. In addition, the tax office on Airport Boulevard will be open until midnight Tuesday for last-minute registrations.

The entire state has already hit a record number of registered voters this year, according to state figures. The Texas Secretary of State’s office said last week that more than 15.6 million Texans have registered to vote so far in the November elections.

You can find all the information you need to register to vote here.

Related Content

Texas Warns Vote.org Users That Voter Registrations Aren't Valid. Travis County Says They're OK.

By 20 hours ago
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

State elections officials are warning people who think they registered to vote through the online service Vote.org that their registrations may not be valid. But Travis County election officials now say the registrations are valid, and that they will process them as they would any other application.

Texas does not have online voter registration. But if Travis County's reading of the law holds up, it could be a loophole that allows for de facto online registration.

The Deadline To Register To Vote In Texas Is Oct. 9. Here's Everything You Need To Know.

By Sep 24, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Oct. 9 is the last day to register to vote in the November elections in Texas. It’s also the last day to update your address if you’ve moved since the last time you voted.

So You Want An Absentee Ballot In Texas? Here's How To Get One.

By Sep 26, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We got a question for our TX Decides project from Victoria, who asked:

I am registered in Bastrop County but am working in D.C. at the moment, is there a way to get a ballot?

The short answer is: Yes. You can vote by mail.