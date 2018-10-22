Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Against Texas Foster Care System, But Says Some Remedies Went Too Far

By & Becky Fogel 33 minutes ago
  • pixydust8605/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

The Texas foster care system is violating the constitutional rights of children, and Texas must improve its investigations of child abuse allegations – that is the essence of a new ruling by a federal appeals court panel. The decision affirms a lower court finding that used similar language in 2015, ordering Texas officials to reform the foster care system. But the ruling also stated that the original order demanding changes went too far. 

Stephanie Rubin is CEO of Texans Care for Children, a nonpartisan advocacy group based in Austin. She says the ruling is overwhelmingly positive.

"The ruling is a real vindication for the plaintiffs and an important victory for all kids in Texas foster care," Rubin says.

She says judges on the appeals court panel, all of whom were appointed by Republican presidents, found a "substantial risk of harm" to the more than 10,000 children in Texas foster care. Risks included high workloads for caseworkers, poor monitoring by the state and a failure by leaders to address the system's problems.

Rubin says the plaintiffs in the case were children who had been removed from their parents' homes, and had been in foster care for some time.

"What we think should happen is these kids' lives should get better," Rubin says. "And what the court found is that … the lives of too many kids in Texas foster care get worse, and that the state essentially knew the risks of harm and ignored them for decades."

Because the appeals court invalidated some remedies ordered by the lower-court judge who initially ruled, Rubin says the state needs to find new ways to address the problems that continue to exist. She says the state will need to fund more caseworkers, increase oversight at large facilities where foster children are housed, and hire more staff to provide oversight of the system.

Rubin says she doesn't think the state will appeal the appeals court's ruling, and that it will begin to take steps to comply.

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

Tags: 
Foster Care

Related Content

Why Do Children in Foster Care Become Pregnant At A Much Higher Rate? Well, It’s Complicated

By Joy Diaz May 9, 2018
Martin do Nascimento/KUT

From Texas Standard:

An earlier version of this story said that thousands of children in Texas foster care are sexually abused. The data shows that CPS investigated thousands of reports of sexual abuse in Texas. Of those, CPS found 43 confirmed cases of sexual abuse while in foster care. We have updated this article and the audio version of the story to reflect the update.

A quick warning – some parts of this story are disturbing.

Texas children in foster care are getting pregnant at a rate five times higher than children who are not in the system. That was the shocking bottom line of a report released last month by the non-profit policy organization Texans Care for Children.

'The Whole Mess Is Before Them': U.S. Court Of Appeals Takes Up Texas Foster Care Case

By Rhonda Fanning May 1, 2018
Ilana Panich-Linsman/KUT

From Texas Standard:

Texas is back in federal court making the case before a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals over the state's foster care system.

Earlier this year, U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack ordered sweeping changes to Texas foster care, which at one time she declared to be unconstitutionally endangering young Texans.  Since then, the judge has called state lawmakers' efforts to improve foster care "admirable" but insufficient.

Federal Judge Says Texas Still Needs Oversight To Fix Its 'Broken' Foster Care System

By Jan 19, 2018
Texas Tribune

A federal judge has ruled Texas will continue to need oversight of how it cares for vulnerable children, even after sweeping legislative changes last year.

In a 116-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Janis Jack ruled on Friday afternoon that Texas leaders will remain under the watchful eye of federal special masters for three years as they implement more policies for how abused and neglected children are protected. She wrote in her ruling that “the system remains broken and DFPS has demonstrated an unwillingness to take tangible steps to fix the broken system.”