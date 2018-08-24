ATXplained Goes to the Stage in a Live Storytelling Performance at the Texas Union Theatre, Sept. 21

By Erin Geisler 29 minutes ago
  • KUT Takes Crowdsourced Reporting Project – ATXplained – to the Stage in a Live Storytelling Performance at the Texas Union Theatre, Sept. 21
Event: KUT News is taking ATXplained – its award-winning crowdsourced reporting project – to the stage in an evening of live storytelling based on questions from Austinites about the city’s people, places and culture.

The audience will watch eight never-before-heard stories told live on stage with accompanying visuals by KUT News reporters — as well as some classic ATXplained stories reimagined for a live audience.

Admission is free — but tickets must be reserved in advance at http://cactuscafe.org/events/atxplained-live/.

When: 7- 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 21, 2018

Where: The Texas Union Theatre on The University of Texas at Austin campus (Guadalupe St. & W 24th St.).

Background: Each week, KUT News’ crowdsourced reporting project, ATXplained, invites listeners to get involved in the news and storytelling by asking a question about life in Austin, then voting on which story the news team investigates and reports.

Many unforgettable, award-winning stories have come out of this project, including the story behind the “Fair Sailing Tall Boy” memorial, an investigation on why grackles flock to grocery store parking lots at dusk, and an exploration of Austin’s shrinking African American population – despite an overall population boom.

Contact: Erin Geisler, (512) 475-8071

Press Release

