Austin To Appeal State Court's Hold On Paid Sick Leave Ordinance

The City of Austin said it plans to appeal a state court’s decision to put on hold the city’s paid sick leave ordinance, which was set to go into effect Oct. 1.

A state appeals court ruled last month that the law couldn't be enforced until the merits of the case were heard.

City Council members approved the ordinance in February. It requires private employers to give workers six to eight hours of paid sick time, depending on the size of the business. (Employers with fewer than six employees are exempt.)

The law was challenged by business groups, including the Texas Association of Business and the National Federation of Independent Business. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined the lawsuit after it was filed. Despite warnings from Paxton to other cities, San Antonio last month passed its own paid sick leave ordinance, which is set to begin next year.

A city spokesperson said Austin is planning to file its challenge later today.