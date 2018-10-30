Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Plans Expansion As Air Traffic Soars

By 5 minutes ago
  • Sixteen million people are expected to travel through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in 2018.
    Sixteen million people are expected to travel through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in 2018.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

Take all the people who live in New York City. Multiply that by two, and you'll get the number of passengers who are expected to travel through Austin's airport this year: 16 million.

That's a lot.

By 2040, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport staff estimate that number will nearly double, and ABIA will begin processing more than 31.4 million passengers annually.

Luckily, the city is planning for them.

Austin City Council members are scheduled to vote Thursday on sending the airport's 20-year master plan to the Federal Aviation Administration for review.

An artist's rendering of the new north terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
Credit Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Here are some highlights from that plan:

  • A new north terminal for drop-off, ticketing and baggage claim
  • A new concourse at the rear of the airport, which would add 32 gates
  • A pedestrian bridge connecting the current terminal to the new concourse
  • An open-air plaza with playgrounds, seating and food and drink
  • 1,000 additional parking spaces

ABIA staff estimate the new north terminal and pedestrian bridge will be built by 2025.

The master plan includes an open-air plaza with playgrounds, seating and food.
Credit Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

“We need those gates desperately in order to accommodate the demand from the airlines to put more service into our market,” ABIA Executive Director Jim Smith told council members Tuesday. “In addition, we need more ticket, baggage space, security space to process that many more passengers.”

The construction would be paid for with airport revenue and federal grants, so it wouldn't rely on City Council approval. An ABIA spokesperson said there is no total cost estimate yet, but city staff estimate the first 10 years of construction will cost roughly $4 billion.

Tags: 
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
ABIA

Related Content

Scandinavians Apparently Love SXSW, So An Airline Is Flying Nonstop To Austin

By Mar 12, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

One of two direct flights from Stockholm is landing in Austin today. SAS, a Scandinavian airline, has found that South by Southwest is so popular back home that it decided to start flying people nonstop to Austin just for the festival.

Why Is The Map On The Floor Of The Austin Airport Full Of Misspellings?

By Mar 9, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

On the floor of Austin airport, right by the baggage claim, there is a cryptic map made of terrazzo tile. It represents downtown Austin, but not quite as it is today. The story of how it came about reveals much about Austin’s past – and maybe its present.