Austin Bold Breaks Ground On Soccer Stadium At Circuit Of The Americas

By 1 hour ago
  • An artist's rendering of the soccer stadium at Circuit of the Americas.
    An artist's rendering of the soccer stadium at Circuit of the Americas.
    Austin Bold FC

There will be professional soccer in Austin next year, just not a Major League Soccer team. With Formula One out of the way, Circuit of the Americas broke ground Wednesday on a 5,000-seat soccer stadium for the Austin Bold FC.

Roberto Silva, the Bold's general manager, said the team upgraded from its original plans to covered seats, not bleachers. He said it is also looking at ways to integrate the team with other events at COTA.

“I think there are so many cool things we can do together, you know?” he said. "We’re actually looking at this moment at doing a game on the weekend of Indy Racing next year. It is on the books; we’re trying to make that happen.”

The Bold’s stadium is scheduled to be ready by the 2019 season, using a lot of existing infrastructure at COTA. 

“We’re trying to create the concept of [a] festival basically on everything that we do,” Silva said. "You come for a concert, it’s not just a concert. You come for the race, it’s not just a race. The same thing with soccer.”

The Bold will play in the United Soccer League, one tier below MLS, and is not connected to the effort to bring the Columbus Crew to Austin.

The MLS announced earlier this month Austin will get a team in two years, but the Crew will stay put in Ohio under new ownership.

Preseason workouts begin in late January. The United Soccer League season usually starts in March.

Tags: 
United Soccer League
Soccer
Circuit Of The Americas
Major League Soccer

Related Content

Austin's New Pro Soccer Team (No, Not That One) Is Called Bold FC

By Aug 3, 2018
Austin Bold / Circuit of the Americas

Before the Columbus Crew set its sights on Austin, there was another professional soccer venture in the offing, with Circuit of the Americas as the site to host a United Soccer League team. The team debuted its colors and announced its name, Austin Bold FC, this morning.


Pro Soccer Returns To Austin With New Stadium At COTA

By Aug 9, 2017
Circuit of the Americas

Professional soccer is returning to Austin.

A revamped United Soccer League franchise will play at a new stadium at the Circuit of the Americas in 2019, according to COTA and team co-owner Bobby Epstein. 

Get Your Programs Here! Your Guide To The Players In Austin's Soccer Saga

By Aug 9, 2018
Precourt Sports Ventures

The Austin City Council could vote today on whether to bring Major League Soccer to North Austin.

Precourt Sports Ventures is hoping to move the professional soccer team in Columbus, Ohio, to a team-built stadium on city-owned land near the Domain. Precourt and city staff released updated terms on a deal late Wednesday. During its meeting today, the council will weigh the costs and benefits to the public, and if the measure passes, the team now known as the Columbus Crew could be calling Austin home.

Sale Could Keep Columbus Crew In Ohio, But Austin May Still Get Major League Soccer Team

By Oct 12, 2018
Courtesty of Columbus Crew

It looks like the Columbus Crew won't be moving from Ohio to Austin after all. An investor group headed by Jimmy Haslam, the owner of the Cleveland Browns, is in negotiations to buy the Major League Soccer team and keep it in Columbus.  