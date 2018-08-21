The Austin City Clerk Is No Longer Challenging Lewis Conway Jr.'s City Council Bid

The Austin City Clerk has reversed her decision to challenge Lewis Conway Jr.'s candidacy for Austin City Council.

Conway, a candidate for District 1, has a felony record, and Austin City Clerk Jannette Goodall requested clarification on his eligibility to run for public office late last week. Conway has maintained that he is legally allowed to be on the ballot. A city spokesperson tells KUT that Goodall has dropped her request for clarification and will honor Conway's assertion that he is eligible to run.

In a statement to KUT, Conway said he's pleased with Goodall's decision.

"I have been released from parole and my voting rights have been restored," Conway said. "I have served my time and now I am ready to serve my community.”

Last month, a spokesperson for the Texas Secretary of State said by email that Conway is ineligible to run for office. Conway had his ability to vote in elections restored after serving 12 years of parole following an eight-year prison sentence for fatally stabbing a man in 1991.

The state argues that without a pardon or a judge ruling he can run, Conway has no right to hold public office.

This is a developing story.