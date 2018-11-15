Austin City Council Orders Postmortem On Water-Boil Mandate

By 34 minutes ago
  • The city issued a boil-water order after historic flooding overwhelmed water-treatment plants.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Austinites may soon be getting more information on why they had to boil their tap water last month.

The Austin City Council on Thursday ordered the City Manager’s Office to provide a report by Dec. 11 on the water-boil and conservation mandates.

District 8 Council Member Ellen Troxclair presented the resolution. She said she wants to know whether there are technologies that could have filtered the silty floodwater that so vexed Austin’s treatment plants, and how long Austin Water knew water supplies were dwindling before it issued the boil mandate on Oct. 22.

“I don’t understand why we weren’t asked to conserve water on Thursday or Friday,” she said. “And if we had been asked to reduce our consumption by 20 percent, would that have prevented us from being under the boil water notice?”

Local news organizations, including KUT, have also asked for public documents relating to the boil-water order. Initially the city’s water utility resisted releasing of those records, although it now appears most will be made available.

Boil-Water Notice
Austin Water

Austin Lifts Emergency Water-Use Restrictions

By Nov 13, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The City of Austin has lifted emergency water-use restrictions enacted last month, as the city dealt with problems with water treatment following record flooding in the Highland Lakes.

Austin Water says customers can now resume outdoor watering that was banned under the emergency restrictions. Austin remains at so-called conservation stage restrictions.

Austin Water Lifts Boil-Water Notice

By Oct 28, 2018
Emree Weaver/KUT

Austin Water officials have lifted a boil-water notice for all its customers that’s been in place since Monday. They say the water is now safe to drink straight from the tap.

Austin Has Issued A Boil-Water Notice. When Is It Still OK To Use Tap?

By Oct 24, 2018
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Austin Water issued a boil-water notice and asked residents to reduce water consumption Monday after historic flooding overwhelmed its water treatment plants.

Austin Sees Spike In Murky Water Overnight, Triggering Mandatory Boil Notice

By Oct 24, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon

An overnight spike in silt in Austin's tap water triggered an official boil-water notice from state regulators.

The water briefly exceeded the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s regulatory standards for drinking water quality, surpassing a limit of 5 turbidity units. The city's earlier boil-water notice was only precautionary.

From Lake Travis To Your Taps: How Austin Gets Its Drinking Water

By Oct 25, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

As the old saying goes, “You don’t miss your water till your well runs dry.”

But rather than sit around missing your water, it may be wiser to ask some simple questions: “Why did the well run dry?” “How did the well work in the first place?”