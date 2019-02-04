Austin Records First Scooter-Related Traffic Death

A crash last week killed a 21-year-old scooter rider, the Austin Police Department says. The department says it's the first scooter-related death in Austin.

Police say the unidentified man was riding on the wrong side of the I-35 southbound lane Friday near the on-ramp at Fifth Street. A driver traveling south in the right lane changed lanes and hit him. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.

Police are still investigating the crash. This is the fifth traffic death in Austin this year.

More than 2.6 million rides have been taken on scooters in Austin since April last year, according to the Austin Transportation Department.