Austin Temperatures Will Dip Into The 20s Overnight; Freeze Warning In Effect

A freeze warning will be in effect tonight for much of Central and South Texas — including Travis and surrounding counties. The warning begins at 8 p.m. and goes until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing by tomorrow morning. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport could set a new record low.

“We’re expecting clear skies tonight, plenty of dry air," National Weather Service forecaster Cory Van Pelt said. "The North winds are going to die down by this evening, and so we’ll have the ability to cool off quite a bit tonight and get down into the mid- to upper-20s by early in the morning."

People should take steps to protect people, plants, pets and water pipes.

The city is activating a cold weather shelter system tonight for people experiencing homelessness. If there is not enough room at existing shelters, Capital Metro buses will take people to other facilities, such as recreation centers and churches.