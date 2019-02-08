Austin Wants Your Input On How To Get People To Give Up Plastic Bags

By 58 minutes ago
  • Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The City of Austin is trying to figure out what it can do to discourage the use of single-use plastic bags now that the Texas Supreme Court ruled the city can’t ban them. The city has teamed up with SurveyMonkey to find how people feel about single-use plastic bags.

Starting in 2013, the city required retailers to sell reusable bags instead of handing out the other kind. The idea was to keep the single-use bags out of landfills and off of the landscape, where they can harm wildlife.

Then, last year, the state's high court ruled against a similar ordinance in Laredo, saying state law prohibits cities from regulating containers for solid waste purposes.

Now, Austin Resource Recovery wants to gauge what people know and how they think the shopping bags should be used. The city plans to use the information to decide how to go about encouraging people to continue carrying reusable bags into stores even though the city can no longer require it.

You can participate in the English-language survey here and the Spanish-language survey here.

Tags: 
Plastic Bag Ban

Related Content

Environmental Bills To Watch In The 86th Texas Legislative Session

By Dec 27, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Texas is not a state known for strong environmental protections. The fact is, many green groups head into legislative sessions more concerned about stopping bills that might do harm than supporting bills that might help.

City Council Will Try A New Tactic To Rid Austin Of Plastic Bags: Asking Nicely.

By Aug 29, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Austin City Council passed a resolution Thursday encouraging local stores to keep honoring the city’s so-called bag ban. It’s the latest response to a state Supreme Court ruling this year that found Texas cities and towns could not enforce regulations of single-use plastic bags.

With Plastic Bag Ban In The Trash, Austin Pushes Campaign On Reducing Waste

By Jul 24, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

Austin says it is still committed to reducing plastic waste despite a Texas Supreme Court ruling last month that forced it to end its ban on single-use plastic bags.

The city says it's continuing efforts toward its Zero Waste goal, a plan by the City Council to keep 90 percent of discarded materials out of landfills by 2040. 