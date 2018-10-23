Austin's boil-water notice could continue for as long as two weeks.

Travis County officials estimate the boil-water notice could persist for 10 to 14 days. Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros pushed back on that estimate in a tweet today saying, based on current estimates, the notice wouldn't last more than a "handful of days." The utility has strugged to treat floodwaters from Lake Travis after historic flooding.

At a briefing this morning, Eric Carter, Travis County's emergency management coordinator, told the Travis County Commissioners Court that lakes Travis and Austin have seen levels of silt that are five times higher than Austin's water utility has ever seen.

Carter urged Austin Water customers to boil water before using it.

"We aren't necessarily at a water shortage, we just have a situation where we have to take an extra step to make sure our water is safe for us to drink," he said.

Austin Water is urging customers to use less water, as its three water-treatment plants are working at a diminished capacity after flooding in the Hill Country along the Llano River made its way downstream into the Colorado River. The water utility can currently treat 105 milllion gallons of water a day, but customers are using 120 million gallons per day.

Austin Water says it's okay to use water for showering, laundry and washing hands but advises boiling water for drinking, cooking and making ice. Dishes should be washed in hot, soapy water and rinsed with boiled water. Bottled or boiled water should be used for baby formula and given to pets.

