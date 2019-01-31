Austin's Catholic Diocese To Release List Of 'Credible' Allegations Of Abuse By Clergy Today

  • A candlelight vigil was held last night at St. William's Catholic Church in Round Rock ahead of today's announcement.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Austin’s Catholic Diocese and the 14 others across Texas will release lists today of clergy members it says have been credibly accused of sexual abuse over the past six decades.

Texas' dioceses announced the release in October, along with a plan to revamp the process of documenting abuse allegations.

The list expected today will detail allegations against clergy going back to at least 1950. The release was spurred by revelations last year of massive cover-ups of abuse allegations in Catholic parishes across the world, including a case involving hundreds of abuse allegations in Pennsylvania. 

Clergy Sex Abuse
Catholic Church

