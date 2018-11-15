Austin's Police Union Approves Its Labor Contract With The City

After more than a year at the negotiating table, the Austin Police Association has approved a new labor contract with the City of Austin. The police union approved the vote this morning ahead of a final vote before the Austin City Council today.

The new, transparency-minded contract creates a new watchdog office to oversee police complaints and allows citizens to file complaints anonymously online. It's also cheaper than the contract that Council unanimously rejected last December, with a price tag of $45 million for four years compared to the $80 million over five years.

The union's vote tees up a final vote on the contract by the Austin City Council later today.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.