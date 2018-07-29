Best Of "Higher Ed:" What 'Like' Means In Education

This episode was originally posted on Jan. 21, 2018.

We know what it means to "like" something. But does that word carry extra meaning in education and learning? What does it mean when students say they "like" a class or fear a teacher doesn't "like" them? In this episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger explore perceptions and realities of "likes" in education.

Listen

Whether or not students and teachers like a class or each other is actually a pretty complicated topic. Students may "like" a class because they did well, but is that the best criteria for judging a class? What about teachers who bring in donuts on course evaluation day; should their goal be for students to "like" them and write a positive evaluation? In this era of "likes" on social media, Ed and Jennifer discuss what it really means to "like" something in the realm of education and learning. Check out the full episode to see if you like the latest puzzler about a "random walk."

This episode was recorded Nov. 7, 2017.

For all of the Higher Ed episodes, you can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes here.