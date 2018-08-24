The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Aug. 24, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Who's Got Time?" by Flasher

Flasher is a trio out of Washington, D.C. They're a guitar-chugging throwback to the power pop of the late '70s – think Cheap Trick, The Knack, or the dB's. They really like that minimalist production, and they may want you to take this song title literally: "Who's Got Time?" clocks in at an ideal 2:23.

"Resignation" by Paul Cauthen

It's not every day I reach for Americana, but Texas-native Paul Cauthen's new tune has caught my fancy in a big way. "Resignation" is clever, funny, and, dare I say, slightly lounge-y. And his baritone voice – it's quite a weapon.

"That's A Lifestyle" by Dirty Projectors

I've had a devil of a time finding a song on the new Dirty Projectors album (Lamp Lit Prose) that doesn't make me exhausted. Singer/guitarist David Longstreth is awfully fond of those herky-jerky beats and endless bleats, beeps and burps. Fortunately, he mellowed just enough on "That's A Lifestyle" to give us a moment of beauty.