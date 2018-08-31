The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Aug. 31, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Last Lion of Albion" by Neko Case

This first song is a few months old, but we’ll bend the rules a bit. Neko Case released her seventh solo album, Hell-On, earlier this year, and "Last Lion of Albion" is a standout. She has a way of writing songs that sound timeless the first time you hear them, and this is no exception. Also, the lyrics are incredible, weaving together the perils of nationalism and environmentalism in a few quick lines.

"Loading Zones" by Kurt Vile

Kurt Vile is one of my favorite current artists because he is so totally himself. His songs are always a little loopy – some stream-of-consciousness lyrics, a dreamy atmosphere – and his guitar playing mirrors the way he sings. For his new single, “Loading Zones," he actually mailed realistic looking parking tickets to some of his fans, so you gotta love his sense of humor. Vile is back in town Dec. 6 for a show at ACL Live at the Moody Theater.

"La Di Da" by The Internet

Finally, a song from The Internet, who had one of the most unsearchable band names – until they got semi-famous. The band comes from the same L.A. scene that gave us Frank Ocean, and they have a similar vibe on their new album, Hive Mind – kind of a psychedelic take on R&B. Check out “La Di Da,” and catch The Internet at Emo’s on Nov. 15.

Produced by Art Levy