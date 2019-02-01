The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Feb. 1, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Funky Chick" by Adrian Quesada

Let us begin with one of the busiest artists in the industry: Austin-based musician and Grammy Award-winning producer Adrian Quesada. He put together an outstanding collection of music that's a rich mixture of R&B and Latin sounds; it's called Look At My Soul: The Latin Shade of Texas Soul. This is a magical look into an underrepresented area of musical history, and "Funky Chick" features fellow Austinites Tomar Williams – of Tomar and the FCs – and Latin funk and soul outfit Brownout.

"It Rains Love" by Lee Fields & The Expressions

Next, we have Lee Fields & The Expressions tearing it up with “It Rains Love,” the title track to Fields’ new album. Once again, this is soul done right and handed to you on a silver platter. Fields and his band take a classic style that’s already hot and breathe new life into it to make it feel fresh and contemporary.

"Sunday Driver" by The Raconteurs

My final selection may come as no surprise if you listen to KUTX and know my taste in music, but this one did kind of surprise me for various reasons. The Raconteurs' “Sunday Driver” is essentially a sneak peak at a new album coming out sometime this year. I did not expect The Raconteurs to record a new album. Jack White has been pretty busy with his solo work, running his Third Man Records label and probably working on numerous other projects we don’t even know about yet. Check out "Sunday Driver," which sounds more like a hot rod.

Produced by Art Levy