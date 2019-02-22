The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Feb. 22, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Woman" by Karen O and Danger Mouse

First up, it's Karen O and Danger Mouse from their new collaboration, Lux Prima, which arrives March 15. From her time fronting the Yeah Yeah Yeahs to the Academy Award-nominated song “The Moon Song” from Her, Karen O is a musical force you just can’t ignore. "Woman" has a '60s-influenced girl group vibe and some unconventional notes that she scales and squeaks out – in a good way.

"The Wire" by Shovels & Rope

Next, a new song from the Charleston, S.C., husband-and-wife duo Shovels & Rope. "The Wire" comes from By Blood, out April 12, and I love the insistent drummer, the twangy guitar and the way her powerful, colorful voice mixes with his. Then, there are the straight-shootin’ lyrics: “I've been a disappointment from time to time / I'm prone to swing at mirrors / I interrupt slow talkers / And I need everyone to like me.”

"Everything's Going To Be Alright" by Living Beings

And finally, we have a new song from the Austin duo Living Beings. They've been making music together since 2015, and "Everything's Going To Be Alright" sounds like it could be a forgotten track from the early days of AM radio with its unslick production, its vintage rock piano and it simple sentiment. Their debut record arrives this summer.

Produced by Art Levy