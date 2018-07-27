The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, July 27, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

KUTX's Jody Denberg talks about his favorite songs of the week

"Keep A Little Soul" by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

We'll start with a sentimental favorite: a previously unreleased song called "Keep A Little Soul" from the late, great Tom Petty. This dates back to 1982, and it's from the forthcoming box set of rarities, An American Treasure, which is due out in September.

"I Know" by Glorietta

We continue with an Austin outfit called Glorietta. Yes, it's a place in California, but it's also a new band spearheaded by Delta Spirit's Matthew Logan Vasquez, David Ramirez, Adrian Quesada and Wild Child's Kelsey Wilson. Nathaniel Rateliff also helps out on the song "I Know."

"Gold Rush" by Death Cab for Cutie

And finally, it's the return of Death Cab for Cutie with an album called Thank You For Today. The first single is "Gold Rush," and it's based on a sample from a 1971 Yoko Ono song called "Mind Train."