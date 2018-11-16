The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Nov. 16, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Giovanni" by Jamila Woods

Up first, Chicago’s Jamila Woods returns with a new single every bit as empowering as her acclaimed 2016 debut Heavn. “Giovanni" is based on a 1943 poem "Ego Tripping (There Must Be A Reason Why),” written by activist poet Nikki Giovanni. It explores legacy, lineage and pride. Woods turns it into a funky celebration.

"Mr. & Mrs. Hush" by Elvis Costello

Next, a familiar voice: Elvis Costello, though it’s been a decade since he’s recorded with his longtime band the Imposters. Costello famously swore off recording years ago, so even if his new album Look Now is made up of songs cobbled together from various unrealized projects and collaborations, it’s still a welcome return. Much of the album emphasizes Costello’s quieter side, but “Mr. & Mrs. Hush," a song about seeking real commitment, feels more like the in-your-face Costello of old.



"One Woman Man" by Adrian Quesada

Finally, Austin’s man behind the curtain, Adrian Quesada, has just released an ambitious new project. Look At My Soul: The Latin Shade of Texas Soul is a collaboration between Nacional Records and Amazon Music, and it features a wide variety of Chicano soul collaborators working out Quesada’s grooves. “One Woman Man” features vocals by Aaron Frazer and guitar gymnastics from Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo.

Produced by Art Levy