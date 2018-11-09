The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Nov. 9, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"One Trick Ponies" by Kurt Vile

Kurt Vile has done collaborations with Courtney Barnett and opened for Neil Young. He recorded his new album at different studios all around the country during this hectic schedule. On Bottle It In, the trippy troubadour goes in several different directions into unexplored territory. Check out "One Trick Ponies," a jangly, laid-back stroll of Vile's philosophizing.

"Keep It in Line" by Broncho

Next up, a Tulsa-based band that embraces the troublemaker. Broncho has an album titled Bad Behavior that caught my attention. The band loves to rock out, and they've also got some irresistible disco-type dance beats for extra toe-tapping. Check out "Keep It in Line."

"Oh Dear Brother" by Howard

I've heard the artist Howard described as folktronica, which seems spot-on when describing his folk-like riffs and rhythms paired with some very cool syncopated beats and funky grooves. The Brooklyn-based musician recorded his latest album, Together Alone, with a full band this time around. Check out "Oh Dear Brother."