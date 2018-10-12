The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Oct. 12, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Offence" by Little Simz

Little Simz is a diminutive British rapper who’s put together one of the best backing tracks I’ve heard on a hip-hop tune in a long time. We’re talking fuzz bass and jazz flute, something straight out of a David Axelrod Hollywood production. Her attitude is all, “I said it with my chest and I don’t care who I offend.” And the single itself is called "Offence."

"All Eye" by BUHU

For something completely different, here's "All Eye" from Austin synth pop band BUHU. It appeals to my parachute pants-wearing days and it sounds straight out of a John Hughes movie.



"Before the Next Teardrop Falls" by The Reverend Al Green

Finally, I’ve got a throwback for you. It’s the Reverend Al Green, 72 years old, and yet sounding like he did when he was 22. It’s produced by Matt Ross-Spang (who's worked with Jason Isbell, Margo Price, and John Prine) at Sam Phillips Studio in Memphis, and it has all the soul and subtlety of Al’s glory days. Here he covers "Before The Next Teardrop Falls," first made famous by Texan Freddy Fender back in 1975.

Produced by Art Levy