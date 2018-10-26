The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Oct. 26, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Comeback Kid" by Sharon Van Etten

Up first, we've got a new song from Sharon Van Etten, who played the first weekend of ACL Fest. It's been four years since her album Are We There. Since then, she's become a mom, she's gone to graduate school, and she's done some acting. Her new album, Remind Me Tomorrow, isn't out until January, but we do have the first song from it: "Comeback Kid."

"Vote 'Em Out' by Willie Nelson

Up next, a Texan perhaps you've heard of: His name is Willie Hugh Nelson. He's 85 years old, and he has a new album called My Way, featuring his interpretations of Frank Sinatra songs. But Willie also has a new single called "Vote 'Em Out." He's made his political leanings clear, but this is a nonpartisan call-to-action to vote in the midterm elections.

"Tints" by Anderson .Paak

The final song today comes from California rapper/singer Anderson .Paak. He teams up with Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar for "Tints." This comes from Anderson's forthcoming album Oxnard, his third album and a reference to his California hometown.

Produced by Art Levy