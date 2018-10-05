The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Oct. 5, 2018

The staff at our sister station, KUTX, scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Mardi Gras Beads" by Parquet Courts

Austin Brown takes the lead on "Mardi Gras Beads" from Parquet Courts' latest effort, Wide Awake! He lends his softer yang to fellow guitarist/singer Andrew Savage's generally sharp-tongued, hard-hitting yin. Melancholy harmonies paired with matching lyrics make this one a right kick in the feelings. You can catch Parquet Courts on both Sundays of ACL Fest at 3 p.m. on the Barton Springs stage.

"Touch" by Sweet Spirit

"Touch" is the newest single from Austin pop darlings Sweet Spirit, and it's true to form: smooth, fun and oozing with sex appeal. Here’s one for your ... intimate playlists. Catch Sweet Spirit on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 3:30 p.m. on the BMI stage.

"Wild" by Molly Burch

Finally, we hop over to another end of the Austin music spectrum for a great cuddling track called "Wild,” one of the newest singles from Molly Burch. It embraces exactly what I look for in softer music: delicate without being boring, and this one hits it right on the head. Lend your ears to Molly Burch on Saturday, Oct. 6 at noon on the Barton Springs stage.

Produced by Art Levy