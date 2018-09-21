The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Sept. 21, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Crazy Love" by Will Courtney

Will has been active in the Austin music scene for years, first with his previous band Brothers & Sisters and now as a solo artist. I don't know how else to put this, but "Crazy Love" just sounds like Texas. If you're into bands like the Old 97's, this will be right up your alley.

"Charcoal Baby" by Blood Orange

Next, we move over to the U.K. for the latest from Dev Hynes, who records under the moniker Blood Orange. "Charcoal Baby" is a slinky, soulful song that is slightly atonal and weird – in a good way.

"Chevrolet Van" by Nude Party

Finally, from Boone, North Carolina, it's the Nude Party. Clearly, these guys grew up on '70s rock like Big Star and Todd Rundgren, and "Chevrolet Van" just sounds like good times.

Produced by Art Levy