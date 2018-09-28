The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Sept. 28, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Move" by Milo Greene

The first time I heard our first song, I thought it was something new from Suzanne Vega, but it turns out that Marlana Sheetz, singer for the L.A. band Milo Greene, just sounds a lot like her. Milo Greene just released its third studio outing earlier this month called Adult Contemporary. Check out the track "Move," and catch the group in Austin on Thursday, Oct. 4, on the indoor stage at Stubb's.

"Ladder to the Sun" by Saintseneca

Next up, it's Columbus, Ohio's Saintseneca. Founder and frontman Zac Little moved to Columbus to attend Ohio State University, but his Appalachian folk roots certainly shine through the band's brand of acoustic indie rock. "Ladder to the Sun" comes from their fourth album, Pillar of Na.

"No Thank You" by Zettajoule

Our final best song this week comes from another college mecca: Austin, Texas. Zettajoule is a local electronic duo featuring Megan Carney and Matthew Sheffer, and their new single "No Thank You" was self-produced using iPhones! It comes from their album Always Looking Up, which doesn't have a release date yet.

Produced by Art Levy