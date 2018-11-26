Beto O'Rourke No Longer Ruling Out 2020 Presidential Run

By , , & 1 hour ago
  • Beto O'Rourke delivers his concession speech at his campaign election night party at the Southwestern University Park, a baseball stadium in downtown El Paso on Nov. 6, 2018.
    Beto O'Rourke delivers his concession speech at his campaign election night party at the Southwestern University Park, a baseball stadium in downtown El Paso on Nov. 6, 2018.
    Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT

Beto O'Rourke, coming off a closer-than-expected race against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is no longer ruling out a 2020 presidential run.

During his Senate campaign, the El Paso congressman declared he would "not be a candidate for president in 2020" regardless of the outcome. But on Monday, O'Rourke kept the door open to a White House bid during a town hall in El Paso and admitted his resistance to higher office was no longer as unequivocal.

During the town hall, an audience member asked O'Rourke if he was running in 2020. In response, O'Rourke said he is currently focused on spending time with his family and finishing his term in the House, which ends Jan. 3. "And then," O'Rourke added, "Amy and I will think about what we can do next to contribute to the best of our ability to this community."

Speaking with reporters after the event, O'Rourke acknowledged his answer on 2020 had changed from what it was during the Senate race. At the time, O'Rourke said, winning that race was "100 percent of our focus."

"Now that that is no longer possible, we’re thinking through a number of things and Amy and I made a decision not to rule anything out," O'Rourke told reporters. "The best advice I received from people who’ve run for and won and run for and lost elections like this, is don’t make any decisions about anything until you’ve had some time to hang with your family and just be human. And so I am following that advice."

From the Texas Tribune

Tags: 
Beto O'Rourke
2020 Presidential Race

Related Content

Sen. Cruz Wins Re-election After Strong Challenge From O'Rourke

By Nov 6, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz has won re-election in Texas, fending off a tough challenge from Democrat Beto O'Rourke.

"Texas came together behind a common-sense agenda of low taxes, low regulation and lots and lots of jobs," Cruz told supporters at an election night watch party in Houston. "[It was about] securing the border and keeping our communities safe, defending the Constitution and the Bill of Rights."

PHOTOS | Scenes From The Cruz And O'Rourke Election Night Watch Parties

Are Texas Suburbs Slipping Away From Republicans?

By & Chris Essig & Darla Cameron Nov 7, 2018
Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

By the end of Election Day, the political maps of the state’s suburban and swing counties had a peculiar blue tint.

The blue washed over the Dallas-Fort Worth area and crept up on suburban counties in North Texas. It spread from Houston — in a county that was once a political battleground — and crested over some of its suburban communities. And it swept through the Interstate 35 corridor from Travis County to its neighbors to the north and south.

PHOTOS: Scenes From The Cruz And O'Rourke Election Night Watch Parties

By Nov 7, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez (O'Rourke); Julia Reihs (Cruz) / KUT

This midterm, the U.S. Senate race in Texas captivated the entire country and was touted as a bellwether for Democrats' future in the deep-red state. On election night, KUT journalists Julia Reihs and Gabriel C. Pérez joined Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke, respectively, as they watched the results come in.

Here's what they saw:

Voting Security Experts Stress Need For Paper Ballots In Next Presidential Election

By Sep 7, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Election administrators should use “human-readable paper ballots" by the 2020 presidential race, experts convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine warned in a new report

After Russian hackers meddled in the 2016 elections, the academies convened a group of computer science and cybersecurity experts – as well as legal and election scholars and officials – to come up with recommendations for the next presidential election.