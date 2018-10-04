Beto O'Rourke On Possible Endorsement From Obama: 'I Don't Think We're Interested.'

By 1 hour ago
  • Congressman Beto O'Rourke, who is running to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, speaks during the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Saturday.
    Congressman Beto O'Rourke, who is running to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, speaks during the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Saturday.
    Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

EL PASO — Former President Barack Obama has endorsed 11 Texas Democrats leading up to next month’s midterm elections. But none go by the popular four-letter moniker “Beto.”

On Thursday, the three-term Democratic congressman looking to unseat incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, had a simple response to being left off the list: We’re doing fine on our own.

“I don’t think we’re interested [in an endorsement],” Beto O’Rourke said after a town hall at a local high school. “I am so grateful to him for his service, he’s going to go down as one of the greatest presidents. And yet, this [election] is on Texas.”

Obama’s endorsements include five candidates for the Texas House and six vying for the U.S Congress, including O’Rourke’s likely Democratic successor, former El Paso County Judge Veronica Escobar.

O’Rourke said his campaign didn’t reach out to the Obama camp for an endorsement and added that he’s been down this road before. When he ran what was considered his underdog 2012 campaign to defeat former U.S. Rep. Silvestre Reyes, the incumbent received nods from Obama and former President Bill Clinton.

It didn’t work then, O’Rourke said.

“Bill Clinton fills up the county coliseum and a screaming El Paso Times front page headline [said] "President urges El Paso to stick with Reyes,” he said. “And we won. And what that drove home for me is that someone else’s popularity is not transferrable to a given candidate.”

Meanwhile Cruz has accepted help from President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who campaigned for Cruz in Wichita Falls on Wednesday. The president has also announced an event with Cruz sometime this month in what he said would be the “biggest stadium in Texas.”

A date and location for Trump’s visit hasn’t been announced.

Tags: 
Beto O'Rourke
2018 Elections
TX Decides
Barack Obama

Related Content

Beto O'Rourke Is Talking About Racial Injustice. Black Voters Are Listening.

By Oct 1, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

Congressman Beto O’Rourke, the El Paso Democrat hoping to oust Sen. Ted Cruz in November, is not shying away from talking about race. And black voters are noticing.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll released last month, 97 percent of black voters surveyed said they favor O’Rourke.

WATCH: Cruz, O'Rourke Square Off In Testy Dallas Debate

By Sep 21, 2018

It was more duel than debate Friday night in Dallas as Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke went after each other from the start. Snappy and heavy on snark, Cruz and O’Rourke held nothing back in the first of three debates.

The Biggest Hurdle For Beto O'Rourke In Texas Is Turning Out Latino Voters

By Sep 21, 2018

The Texas Senate race wasn't supposed to be competitive this year. But thanks to an imaginative campaign, Beto O'Rourke has energized Democrats, drawing huge crowds and raising tens of millions of dollars in what was initially seen as a long-shot bid to defeat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

'Abolish ICE'? Senate Candidate Beto O'Rourke Isn't So Sure

By Jul 4, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

Congressman Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate challenging U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for his seat, has so far resisted pressure from grassroots groups to call for abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. The agency has become a lightning rod under the Trump administration.

The Deadline To Register To Vote In Texas Is Oct. 9. Here's Everything You Need To Know.

By Sep 24, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Oct. 9 is the last day to register to vote in the November elections in Texas. It’s also the last day to update your address if you’ve moved since the last time you voted.