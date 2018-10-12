Beto O'Rourke Says He's Raised $38.1 Million Since July — Vastly Outraising Ted Cruz

Congressman Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) says he's raised $38.1 million since July 1 for his effort to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz this November.

Last week, Cruz said he raised $12 million in the same period, which was a record for a Republican candidate.

O’Rourke’s record-shattering third-quarter fundraising haul brings his total to more than $60 million since he began his campaign last year.

O'Rourke raised $10.4 million in the second quarter. Cruz raised $4.6 million in the same period, reporting more than $10 million cash on hand.

Recent polling has shown Cruz with a lead over O'Rourke, but the race is considered a toss-up, which in itself is unusual in deep-red Texas.