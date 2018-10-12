Beto O'Rourke Says He's Raised $38.1 Million Since July — Vastly Outraising Ted Cruz

By 10 minutes ago
  • Beto O'Rourke at the Turn Out for Texas rally at Auditorium Shores in Austin on Sept. 29, 2018.
    Beto O'Rourke at the Turn Out for Texas rally at Auditorium Shores in Austin on Sept. 29, 2018.
    Montinique Monroe/KUT

Congressman Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) says he's raised $38.1 million since July 1 for his effort to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz this November.

Last week, Cruz said he raised $12 million in the same period, which was a record for a Republican candidate.

O’Rourke’s record-shattering third-quarter fundraising haul brings his total to more than $60 million since he began his campaign last year.

O'Rourke raised $10.4 million in the second quarter. Cruz raised $4.6 million in the same period, reporting more than $10 million cash on hand.

Recent polling has shown Cruz with a lead over O'Rourke, but the race is considered a toss-up, which in itself is unusual in deep-red Texas.

