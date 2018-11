On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Mahisha Dellinger, author, reality TV host and founder and CEO of Curls Beauty Brands. Founded in 2002 in Elk Grove, Calif., Curls is a leader in the natural hair care industry.

Dellinger talks about growing up in Sacramento, leaving her corporate job, being a single mother, launching Curls and assisting African-American women with their businesses.