Case Against Gun Seller In Sutherland Springs Shooting Will Move Forward

Lawyers for the families of Sutherland Springs shooting victims are claiming a victory in their civil suit against the company that sold the gun in the shooting.



In a letter sent to the lawyers Monday, Bexar County District Judge Karen Pozza is allowing the case to move forward to trial.



At the heart of the case is whether Academy Sports can be held liable for selling the assault rifle that would be used by Devin Kelley to kill 26 members of Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church in November 2017.



Lawyers for Academy say they are protected by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act because they conducted necessary background checks.



The victims’ lawyers argue they broke federal law when they failed to follow both Colorado and Texas laws in the sale, something required when selling to out of state residents.



Kelley used a Colorado ID in the purchase, and the high capacity magazine packaged with the gun is illegal in that state.



A trial date has not been set.



A lawyer for Academy Sports + Outdoors had asked Pozza on Thursday for immediate dismissal of the case.



