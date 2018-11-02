Central Texans Invest in Independent Journalism, Music During KUT and KUTX Fall Membership Drive

AUSTIN, Texas – Nov. 2, 2018 – Citizens who understand the importance of fact-based news and information, and music that reflects our community chose to invest in KUT and KUTX Public Radio during the fall 2018 membership drive – the shortest membership drive to date.

The on-air portion of the five-day drive ended Oct. 26 and added close to 2,000 new members, which are vital to public radio’s sustainability. During the drive, many of the stations’ 20,000 sustaining members increased their monthly gift, bringing the total to more than $775,000 raised during the fall membership drive.

“We have a long and deep relationship with listeners, sustaining members and local businesses who recognize our role in giving Central Texans a 360-degree view of the world and connecting them to local, regional, national and international stories through an unbiased lens,” said Sylvia Ponce-Carson, interim general manager of Austin’s KUT and KUTX Public Radio. “We are pleased that listeners responded to our abbreviated membership drive so we could get back to what we do best.”

While the on-air portion of the membership drive is over, listeners have until Nov 2 to receive a thank-you gift with their donation. One of the thank-you gifts – a Public Radio Nerd T-shirt featuring the KUT 90.5 and NPR logos – received extra special attention during the drive as listeners tweeted how they know they’re a public radio nerd with the #PubRadioNerd hashtag.

KUT 90.5 and KUTX 98.9 depend on local individuals and businesses for more than 80 percent of their annual operating budget. Member donations pay for programming and broadcasting expenses, such as KUT’s award-winning news staff, and programs such as “Texas Standard,” “Morning Edition,” “All Things Considered,” “Wait, Wait…Don't Tell Me!,” “Marketplace” and “Fresh Air.” Listener donations also enable KUTX to reflect the musical diversity of Austin through one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A, the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and more.

About KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, and KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience

KUT and KUTX are community supported public media that fuel Austin’s love of discovery. KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, uses the highest editorial standards to report the stories that matter to Austin, and KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience, enriches listeners’ lives with the music and experiences that reflect the spirit of Austin. Our work is directly supported by a community of members and local businesses whose investments power the music, news and conversations that matter to Austin.

