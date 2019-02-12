The City Is Flushing Out Zebra Mussel-Infused Water From Fire Hydrants In South Austin

By Feb 12, 2019
  • Water spews from a coupling in the firehose used to clean the deep end of Barton Springs Pool.
    Water spews from a coupling in the firehose used to clean the deep end of Barton Springs Pool.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin's water utility says it's continuing to flush out water lines tainted with foul-smelling water that has plagued residents since last Thursday

In a tweet today, Austin Water said it will continue to leach water from fire hydrants "in areas still experiencing unusual taste and odor." The water utility said last week that untreated water from the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant had been compromised by the presence of zebra mussels, which caused the smell. 

Austin Water released an interactive map of hydrants it expects to flush today and spots it has already flushed out.

RELATEDAustin's Funked-Up Water System Could Be Fully Flushed By The End Of The Week

Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros said yesterday that the plant's water is back to normal, but that the utility won't completely flush the smelly water out of the system until the end of this week. The utility says it hasn't had any reports of illnesses related to the water and that it's safe to drink.

The water utility is urging customers with issues to call 311.

Tags: 
Austin Water
Zebra Mussels
