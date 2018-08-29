Close Friends On Walking, Bonding And Motherhood

By 24 seconds ago

Emily Seales and Stacey Thompson

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin in January, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air on Monday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Close friends Emily Seales and Stacey Thompson sat down with each other in the StoryCorps mobile booth to talk about their friendship, and how they’ve bonded during the weekly walks they’ve taken together over the past several years.

This piece was produced for KUT by Jerry Quijano with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives. 

