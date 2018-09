On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with the Honorable Dr. Harriet M. Murphy, retired municipal court judge and civil rights activist, former college department head and author of There All The Honor Lies: A Memoir.

Murphy talks about teaching at Prairie View A&M University and Huston-Tillotson University, Texas’ top 10 percent rule, and the O.J. Simpson trial.