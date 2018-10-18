County Issues Disaster Declaration As Austin Extends Waterway Ban

By 6 hours ago
  • The LCRA says it likely won't open a record-setting eight floodgates at the Mansfield Dam on Thursday.
    The LCRA says it likely won't open a record-setting eight floodgates at the Mansfield Dam on Thursday.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt has issued a local disaster declaration after flooding damaged properties along Highland Lakes.

After this week's historic flooding in the Hill Country upstream, the Lower Colorado River Authority says it's ready to open a record-setting number of floodgates at Mansfield Dam upstream of Austin, though it's not clear when. In Austin, the city has extended its ban on recreation in waterways – including Lake Austin, Lady Bird Lake and Lake Travis – until next week.

LCRA said today it wouldn't immediately open floodgates at Mansfield Dam on Lake Travis. The water authority said yesterday it would open four additional floodgates, bringing the total to eight of the dam's 24, by noon today, but it's likely that it may have to by tomorrow at noon, according to projections.

RELATED | Here's What To Expect When Eight Floodgates Open On The Mansfield Dam

LCRA said today it's possible it will open the gates – but over the next few days, if at all. Lake Travis rose to more than 700 feet above sea level just after midnight this morning. The lake is full at 681 feet. LCRA is projecting the lake will rise to between 705 and 710 feet by Friday.

A flash flood watch is in effect in much of Central and South Central Texas until Friday morning. 

Gov. Greg Abbott has already issued a state of emergency of 18 counties as a result of flooding this week.

This is a developing story.

Tags: 
Flooding

Related Content

Here's What To Expect When Eight Floodgates Open On The Mansfield Dam

By 21 hours ago
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Update: The LCRA now says it will not open eight floodgates on Thursday, Oct. 18 but may in the coming days. 

It’s never happened before, but the Lower Colorado River Authority will likely open eight floodgates on the Mansfield Dam above Lake Austin by noon Thursday.

So, what can you expect if you live in Austin?

Lake Travis Has Taken On More Water In One Week Than Austin Uses In Four Years

By & Oct 17, 2018
Twitter via @TravisCOSW

The Lower Colorado River Authority is advising residents along Lake Travis to be wary of rising water as levels at Lake Travis are forecast to reach near-record highs.

Here Are 8 Ways To Stay Ahead Of The Weather

By Oct 15, 2018
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Persistent rains and historic flooding have moved through the Austin and the greater Central Texas area this week. 

To keep you up-to-date, we've collated a list of resources to turn to during severe weather.

Marble Falls Orders Evacuations As Llano River Reaches 'Historic' Flooding

By & Oct 16, 2018
Andrea Garcia for KUT

The Llano River reached historic levels of flooding Tuesday, prompting officials in Marble Falls to order evacuations and open shelters for displaced residents. 