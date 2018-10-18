County Issues Disaster Declaration As Austin Extends Waterway Ban

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt has issued a local disaster declaration after flooding damaged properties along Highland Lakes.

After this week's historic flooding in the Hill Country upstream, the Lower Colorado River Authority says it's ready to open a record-setting number of floodgates at Mansfield Dam upstream of Austin, though it's not clear when. In Austin, the city has extended its ban on recreation in waterways – including Lake Austin, Lady Bird Lake and Lake Travis – until next week.

LCRA said today it wouldn't immediately open floodgates at Mansfield Dam on Lake Travis. The water authority said yesterday it would open four additional floodgates, bringing the total to eight of the dam's 24, by noon today, but it's likely that it may have to by tomorrow at noon, according to projections.

RELATED | Here's What To Expect When Eight Floodgates Open On The Mansfield Dam

LCRA said today it's possible it will open the gates – but over the next few days, if at all. Lake Travis rose to more than 700 feet above sea level just after midnight this morning. The lake is full at 681 feet. LCRA is projecting the lake will rise to between 705 and 710 feet by Friday.

A flash flood watch is in effect in much of Central and South Central Texas until Friday morning.

Gov. Greg Abbott has already issued a state of emergency of 18 counties as a result of flooding this week.

This is a developing story.