A Daughter And Her Husband On Her Late Father's Influence And Legacy

By Mike Lee Aug 13, 2018

Mark Schoenfeld and Erin Willig

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin in January, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air on Monday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Erin Willig sat down in the mobile booth with her husband Mark Schoenfeld. They shared a remembrance of Erin’s schoolteacher father, Mark Hayden Willig, who passed away about a year before this conversation was recorded.

This piece was produced for KUT by Michael Lee with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives. 

Thank you to our sponsors of StoryCorps' visit to Austin: Cap Metro and We Are Blood    

Tags: 
StoryCorps Austin

