On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Brian J. Miles, board-certified urologist with Houston Methodist Hospital and Victor Murray, a prostate cancer patient.

Each year more than 200,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer, with most cases affecting African-American men 65 and older.

Dr. Miles and Murray talk about prostate cancer and how a cheaper, less invasive procedure to treat it is cutting down on recovery times.