Donald Trump: Beto O'Rourke 'Is A Flake'

  • U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, debates U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz at the KENS 5 Studios in San Antonio on Oct. 16, 2018.
    U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, debates U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz at the KENS 5 Studios in San Antonio on Oct. 16, 2018.
    Tom Reel/POOL/San Antonio Express-News

President Donald Trump attacked U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, early Wednesday morning in a series of tweets that said O'Rourke "would blow it all" if he defeats U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in the November election.

Trump, who said he watched Tuesday night's Senate debate in San Antonio, called O'Rourke a "flake."

"Watched the debate last night & Beto O’Rourke, who wants higher taxes and far more regulations, is not in the same league with Ted Cruz & what the great people of Texas stand for & want," the president tweeted. In a subsequent tweet, Trump went on to praise Cruz and repeat his endorsement for him.

The president is coming to Houston on Monday to hold a rally for Cruz at NRG Arena.

Tuesday night's second — and likely last — debate between O'Rourke and Cruz included a series of harsh attacks. At one point, O'Rourke reminded the audience of Trump's own attacks against Cruz during the 2016 presidential primary.

"He’s dishonest," O'Rourke said of Cruz. "That’s why the president called him Lyin’ Ted, and it’s why the nickname stuck, because it’s true."

Cruz fired back: "It's clear Congressman O’Rourke’s pollsters have told him to come out on the attack, so if he wants to insult me and call me a liar, that’s fine."

Donald Trump
Ted Cruz
Beto O'Rourke
2018 Elections

Donald Trump To Campaign For Ted Cruz In Houston On Oct. 22

By Oct 15, 2018
Mike Segar/Reuters (left), Bob Daemmrich/The Texas Tribune

President Donald Trump is set to visit Houston on Oct. 22 to hold a rally for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in his re-election campaign.

How Money Is Making Polling In The Texas Senate Race Less Reliable

By Oct 16, 2018
Montinique Monroe for KUT

Texans got two very different snapshots last week of the Senate race between Republican incumbent Ted Cruz and his challenger, Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

Beto O'Rourke Says He's Raised $38.1 Million Since July — Vastly Out-raising Ted Cruz

By Oct 12, 2018
Montinique Monroe/KUT

Congressman Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) says he's raised $38.1 million since July 1 for his effort to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz this November.

Last week, Cruz said he raised $12 million in the same period, which was a record for a Republican candidate.