Donald Trump To Campaign For Ted Cruz In Houston On Oct. 22

By 1 minute ago
  • President Donald Trump will be at a rally in Houston on Monday to support Sen. Ted Cruz.
    President Donald Trump will be at a rally in Houston on Monday to support Sen. Ted Cruz.
    Mike Segar/Reuters (left), Bob Daemmrich/The Texas Tribune

President Donald Trump is set to visit Houston on Oct. 22 to hold a rally for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in his re-election campaign.

Trump's campaign announced Monday evening that the rally will take place at the NRG Arena. The date marks the first day of early voting for the November election, in which Cruz faces a strong challenge from U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso.

Trump announced in August that he would be headlining "major rally" for Cruz in October. "I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find," Trump wrote on Twitter.

NRG Arena does not rank among the state's biggest venues, billing itself as ideal for events that draw 10,000 or fewer people. The largest stadium in Texas is Kyle Field at Texas A&M University — it can hold over 100,000 people.

The rally is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

_________________________

From The Texas Tribune

Tags: 
Ted Cruz
Donald Trump
Beto O'Rourke
2018 Elections
TX Decides

Related Content

Beto O'Rourke Says He's Raised $38.1 Million Since July — Vastly Out-raising Ted Cruz

By Oct 12, 2018
Montinique Monroe/KUT

Congressman Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) says he's raised $38.1 million since July 1 for his effort to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz this November.

Last week, Cruz said he raised $12 million in the same period, which was a record for a Republican candidate.

Ted Cruz Leads Beto O'Rourke In New Poll By Nine Points

By Oct 11, 2018
Ivan Pierre Aguirre: O'Rourke/Bob Daemmrich: Cruz

WASHINGTON — A new poll released Thursday morning showed Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has stabilized his lead over his Democrat challenger, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of El Paso.

Fifty-four percent of Texans backed Cruz, while 45 percent backed O'Rourke in the latest Quinnipiac University poll.

Cruz Campaign Office Evacuated After Receiving 'White Powdery Substance' In The Mail

By Oct 2, 2018
Abby Livingston / The Texas Tribune

Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a "white powdery substance" was sent to the Houston campaign office of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, according to authorities who said the power turned out not to be hazardous.

On '60 Minutes,' Trump Talks Possible Mattis Exit, Climate Change And Kim Jong Un

By 14 hours ago

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis "could" be considering a departure, Saudis can expect "severe punishment" for any involvement in the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, and climate change is probably real, but not caused by man, President Trump said in an interview aired Sunday on CBS' 60 Minutes.

'Exactly Why I Nominated Him': Trump Gives Kavanaugh Positive Review After Hearing

By Sep 27, 2018

Updated at 8:47 p.m. ET

Judge Brett Kavanaugh was defiant and visibly angry as he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday afternoon, rebutting earlier emotional testimony from the woman who has accused him of sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford.

WATCH: Trump Holds News Conference Amid New Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Kavanaugh

By Sep 26, 2018
Anette Elizabeth Allen / NPR

President Trump is holding a news conference Wednesday, amid allegations from a third woman that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh engaged in sexual misconduct.

Join Us For Our 'Ballot Boxing' Series Of Austin City Council Candidate Forums

By Sep 28, 2018

There's plenty of heat around the big statewide and congressional races this fall, but maybe the biggest impact on your day-to-day life comes from local government. There are five Austin City Council races — plus the mayor — on the ballot in November.

To help you make a more informed choice, KUT, the Austin Monitor, Glasshouse Policy and A Functional Democracy are hosting a series of forums with council candidates in October.