Donald Trump's Longtime Attorney Michael Cohen Reaches Plea Deal With Feds

Donald Trump's onetime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has reached a plea agreement with federal authorities, according to an individual familiar with the matter.

Cohen is scheduled to appear in court in New York City on Tuesday afternoon in the matter, but the details were not clear as to what wrongdoing Cohen might admit, what — if any — cooperation he might offer or what punishment he might finally face.

Cohen, who worked for Trump on a range of real estate, political and personal matters — including payments to buy the silence of women who said they had sexual relationships with Trump — knows as much or more as anyone in the president's inner circle.

Cohen hinted weeks ago that he might cooperate with federal prosecutors, but it isn't clear where those negotiations stood on Tuesday.

Specifically, Cohen reportedly was willing to tell special counsel Robert Mueller that Trump authorized the much-discussed June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in New York City between top Trump campaign aides and a delegation of Russians.

The president has repeatedly denied he had any advanced knowledge of that meeting.

