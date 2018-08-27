Downtown Austin Courts Evacuated After Threats At UT And Texas State

By 47 minutes ago

Credit Sarah Jasmine Montgomery for KUT

Both the Austin Municipal Court and the Community Court buildings downtown were evacuated this morning after a bomb threat. The evacuations came after threats at UT Austin and Texas State University. 

Campus police at Texas State say the incidents are "identical, non-specific [and] unverified," but that they are cooperating with the Austin Police Department.

In Austin, APD says investigators are determining the validity of the threat and warns Austinites in the area to remain vigilant and call 9-1-1 if they see anything suspicious.

A city spokesperson confirmed the evacuation to KUT, but could not comment further.

The evacuations come after a similar threat and evacuation at UT Austin's Main Building earlier this morning. The UT Police Department cleared that building and let staff re-enter the building shortly before 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.

Tags: 
Austin
downtown
municipal court
downtown austin community court