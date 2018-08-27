Downtown Austin Courts Evacuated After Threats At UT And Texas State

Both the Austin Municipal Court and the Community Court buildings downtown were evacuated this morning after a bomb threat. The evacuations came after threats at UT Austin and Texas State University.

Campus police at Texas State say the incidents are "identical, non-specific [and] unverified," but that they are cooperating with the Austin Police Department.

Texas State, UT Austin and the City of Austin received an identical, non-specific, unverified threat early this morning. Texas State UPD is investigating and cooperating with Austin police. No credible threat has been identified at this time, more updates to follow. — Texas State UPD (@TxStateUPD) August 27, 2018

In Austin, APD says investigators are determining the validity of the threat and warns Austinites in the area to remain vigilant and call 9-1-1 if they see anything suspicious.

APD continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available. If you see something that is out of place, call 9-1-1 immediately. https://t.co/T4ub4msDQe — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) August 27, 2018

A city spokesperson confirmed the evacuation to KUT, but could not comment further.

The evacuations come after a similar threat and evacuation at UT Austin's Main Building earlier this morning. The UT Police Department cleared that building and let staff re-enter the building shortly before 8:30 a.m.

UPDATE: The sweep of the main building is complete. All clear. Officers will remain in and around the building. It is safe for employees and students to return. Our threat mitigation unit is investigating. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) August 27, 2018

This is a developing story.