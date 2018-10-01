Father And Daughter On Life, Death And 'Showing Up'

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin in January, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air on Monday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Garland O’Quinn graduated from West Point, was a member of the 1960 Men’s Olympic Gymnastics Team, spent years as a professor at UT El Paso, and has written books on the subjects of gymnastics and cosmology. He sat down in the StoryCorps mobile booth with his daughter, Lanita Woller, who is a teacher, a sufi, and a poet. She remembered some of the advice her father has given her over the years.

This piece was produced for KUT by Michael Lee with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives.

Thank you to our sponsors of StoryCorps' visit to Austin: Cap Metro and We Are Blood