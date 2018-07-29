Fire In Burnet County Burns 557 Acres Around Inks Lake State Park

A wildfire has burned about 557 acres in Burnet County. As of Monday, the Park Road Fire is 50 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The service reports about 150 homes have been evacuated, along with Inks Lake State Park and a fish hatchery.

Update: The #ParkRoadFire in Burnet County is 557 acres and 50% contained. A Public Information Officer will be at the community center to give an evening update between 4:00 and 4:30 pm. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 30, 2018

Texas Parks and Wildlife says the fire started on private property off County Road 116 near Inks Lake State Park. Officials say the park will be closed until further notice. People who were evacuated from the park or from nearby homes can go to the Burnet County Community Center or Black Rock Park in Buchanan Dam.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire's forward progress has been stopped by Inks Lake.

This is a developing story.