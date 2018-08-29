Former Texas Police Officer Sentenced To 15 Years For Murder Of Unarmed Teen

A former Balch Springs police officer, who was convicted of murder for shooting an unarmed black teenager, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined $10,000.

A Dallas County jury deliberated Roy Oliver's fate for five and a half hours Wednesday following testimony. The sentencing hearing began Tuesday afternoon after jurors found Oliver guilty of killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards as he was leaving house party last year.

Prosecutors asked for at least a 60-year sentence. Oliver, 38, faced up to life in prison.



Following the guilty verdict, jurors heard from people close to Jordan. His father, Odell Edwards, said Tuesday his son always had a smile on his face and dreamed of playing football at Alabama.

Edwards' stepmother, Charmaine Edwards, testified that Jordan's death left a void in the family. She said nothing will make her family whole again.

His teachers described the Mesquite High School freshman as a great student, who was respectful, helpful and confident. His teacher Anna Lee Polk said she would “love to have a classroom of Jordans.”

Oliver’s attorneys called several people to testify on Wednesday. Linda Oliver asked jurors for leniency for her son and for the sake of her 3-year-old grandson, who's autistic. Oliver’s mother asked jurors to give him a minimum five-year sentence and said her grandson needs his father's income and support.

Oliver’s wife, Ingrid Llerena, testified in Spanish that he was a good man and devoted father. His half sister, Wendi Oliver, however, testified against him, saying she hopes “he gets what he deserves.”

Earlier Wednesday, Dallas County district attorney Faith Johnson said Oliver was a "killer in blue" and told jurors they could send a message that bad officers will not be tolerated.



Family of #JordanEdwards prays after jury begins to deliberate over #RoyOliver punishment. Defense asked for minimum, 2-yr sentence, prosecutors asked for 60 yrs. Family asks God for “no less than 60 years. Father hold them up after all the judicial stuff is over” #RoyOliverTrial pic.twitter.com/C5UP4bbZyU— Naomi Martin (@NaomiMartin) August 29, 2018

In April 2017, Oliver, who is white, fired his gun five times into a moving car carrying five black teenagers while responding to a report of underage drinking at a house party in Balch Springs, a Dallas suburb. Jordan, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was shot in the head. Oliver was fired from the Balch Springs department shortly after the incident.

During the trial last week, Oliver testified that he was protecting his police partner’s life when he fired into the vehicle. But his partner previously told jurors that he didn’t fear for his life and saw no reason to shoot.

On Tuesday, gasps echoed around the courtroom as the guilty verdict was read. The family of Jordan Edwards hugged and shook hands. His father said he wanted to jump up and down.

Meanwhile, in Balch Springs, reaction was mixed. Many residents interviewed said they hadn't been following the trial. But those who have followed it have strong opinions about the murder conviction.

The last time a Texas police officer was convicted of murder for killing in the line of duty was 1973.

Oliver was found not guilty on two lesser charges of aggravated assault related to the shooting.

Ten women — five white, two black and three Hispanic — and two white men made up the jury. The trial began Aug. 16. Testimony concluded Friday. Judge Brandon Birmingham oversaw the trial, held in the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas.

