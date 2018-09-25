Founder Of Austin-Based 3D-Printed Gun Company Resigns Following Arrest On Sex Assault Charges

The founder of an Austin-based company that makes 3D-printed guns has resigned following his arrest on charges of sexually assaulting a minor.

Authorities say Cody Wilson met a 16-year-old girl on SugarDaddyMeet.com and paid $500 to have sex with her in Austin. He was arrested in Taiwan last week and returned to Texas.

Defense Distributed's new director, Paloma Heindorff, said the company has "remained resilient" amid Wilson's legal troubles.

"He has been an incredibly powerful figurehead, but I think what's important to concentrate on here is that this is about an idea," she said at a news conference Tuesday. "Everyone who works for our company – and there's a lot of people here who work for our company – we believe in something, and that something isn't one man."

Heindorff directed any questions about Wilson to his legal team.

Wilson was released Sunday from the Harris County Jail in Houston after posting a $150,000 bond. If convicted, he faces 20 years in prison.

Heindorff said the company would continue to sell blueprints for 3D-printed guns.