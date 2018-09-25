Founder Of Austin-Based 3D-Printed Gun Company Resigns Following Arrest On Sex Assault Charges

Stephanie Federico
  • Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, has resigned after being charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The founder of an Austin-based company that makes 3D-printed guns has resigned following his arrest on charges of sexually assaulting a minor.

Authorities say Cody Wilson met a 16-year-old girl on SugarDaddyMeet.com and paid $500 to have sex with her in Austin. He was arrested in Taiwan last week and returned to Texas. 

Defense Distributed's new director, Paloma Heindorff, said the company has "remained resilient" amid Wilson's legal troubles.

"He has been an incredibly powerful figurehead, but I think what's important to concentrate on here is that this is about an idea," she said at a news conference Tuesday. "Everyone who works for our company – and there's a lot of people here who work for our company – we believe in something, and that something isn't one man."

Heindorff directed any questions about Wilson to his legal team.

Wilson was released Sunday from the Harris County Jail in Houston after posting a $150,000 bond. If convicted, he faces 20 years in prison.

Heindorff said the company would continue to sell blueprints for 3D-printed guns.

Tags: 
Cody Wilson
Defense Distributed

Related Content

Austin-Based Founder Of 3D-Printed Guns Site Charged With Sexual Assault Of A Child

By Sep 19, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Cody Wilson, founder of the 3D-printed gun firm Defense Distributed, has been accused of sexual assault of a minor last month, a second-degree felony. In a press conference today, the Austin Police Department said the self-styled "radical libertarian" and gun-rights activist was last seen in Taipei, Taiwan and that he missed a flight back to the United States.

3D-Gun Designer And Sexual Assault Suspect Cody Wilson Arrested In Taiwan

By Sep 21, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

UPDATE 9/23/18: Cody Wilson was booked into the Harris County Jail this morning. According to jail records, his bail is set at $150,000.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cody Wilson, founder of the Austin-based, 3D-printed gun design firm Defense Distributed, has been arrested in Taiwan. 

Austin police issued an arrest warrant Wednesday on charges that Wilson sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl last month in North Austin. According to the warrant, the teen said she had sex with the 30-year-old, whom she had met on SugarDaddyMeet.com, in exchange for $500.

Austin-Based Company Says It Will Send 3D-Printable Gun Files Directly To Customers

By Aug 28, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Austin-based company at the center of a lawsuit over 3D-printable guns will send plans directly to customers, its founder said Tuesday, a day after a federal judge blocked the State Department from letting the company publish the files online for free.